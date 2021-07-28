Delhi: Wettest July since 2003, waterlogging in many areas

The IMD has predicted a slight dip in temperature over the next two days, with the maximum temperature likely to fall below 30 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

With rains lashing Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, offering some respite from humidity, this July has turned into the wettest one since 2003.

The Safdarjung station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which provides representative data for the city, has recorded a total of 380.9 mm of rainfall in July, the highest for the month since 2003 when the figure stood at an all-time high of 632.2 mm.

The IMD seven-day forecast suggests that light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue.

Capital finds itself in knee-deep water, Some of the stretches where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi Cantonment and Alaknanda area.

Commuters reported a road cave-in on Westend Marg next to Garden of Five Senses. The road near Saket Metro Station was flooded, with knee-deep water.

With this, the claims of desilting of drains by civic agencies and PWD have fallen flat again. The three civic bodies — North, East and South MCD — manage over 400 km of small and medium drains along its roads and in residential colonies, while the major drains are mostly managed by the Delhi government’s PWD.

Traffic snarls

Vehicular movement was also affected due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in South Delhi’s Alaknanda area. Auto-rickshaw drivers pushed their vehicles, and cars broke down on some stretches including Pragati Maidan and Mathura Road, further slowing down traffic.

The PWD registered several complaints. A senior PWD official said officers are expected to resolve the issue and then update it on the database.

The PWD flood control room can be reached at 23490323 on phone and 8130188222 on WhatsApp during the day.