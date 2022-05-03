Delhi: Weeks after minor’s gang rape, police make second arrest after encounter

Nearly two and a half months after a 14-year-old minor was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and killed in Outer Delhi’s Narela area, the Delhi Police made its second arrest in the case following an encounter in Shahpur area Monday.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and had shifted with her family to Delhi in February. Her parents had filed a missing person report on February 15. The girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men who later killed her and dumped her body, said the police. Her decomposing body was found inside a shop four to five days after the incident. The police had said that the body was covered in cow dung and wrapped in a gunny bag.

One of the accused, identified as Ram, was arrested from the same village on February 22. He was trying to flee to Mumbai. The police arrested the second suspect, Sunil (32), on Monday.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (outer north) said, “The shop owner Rahul Rai had told us that his employees had the keys to his shop. We suspected Sunil’s role since he worked for Rahul. Further, Ram confessed to their crime and revealed that the men had planned to call the girl on the pretext of work but raped her. They then strangled her to death.”

Several raids were conducted, but Sunil had fled after the incident. On Monday night, the police received information that he was travelling to Delhi to meet someone.

“We sent a team and laid a trap near Shahpur jungle area. When the suspect arrived, we signalled and asked him to stop. He did not stop, but tried to escape. We had warned him to surrender but he pulled out a pistol and started firing at us. We fired back. A bullet hit him in the right knee,” the DCP said.

Sunil was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested. During interrogation, he also confessed to his crime and admitted that he dumped the girl’s body at his employer’s shop after raping her, the police said.