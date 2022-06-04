Around Town: A retelling of Hamlet, a blues-rock performance and more

Here’s what’s happening in the National Capital this weekend.

Laugh out loud

Catch five women stand-up comedians perform live sets on Sunday. Jeeya Sethi, Daahab Chisti, Rupali Tyagi, Neeti Palta and Shreya Priyam Roy will deal with everything from sex, heartbreak, feeling fat and PMS to domestic violence, being poor, hating rich people, brother and sister fights, growing old, being young and much more. At 6 pm on June 5 at Happy High, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Groove away your blues

Watch Shillong-based blues-rock band Soulmate perform live on Friday. The band features Rudy Wallang on guitar and vocals while Tipriti Kharbangar is the lead vocalist. They team up with session musicians on drums, bass, organ and other backup instruments when on tour. At 8 pm on June 4 at The Piano Man, Gurugram. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Retelling an old story

Watch Akshara Theatre and Saitan Theatre Group’s celebrated Hindi stage production ‘The Curse of Hamlet’. Written and directed by Rajneesh Gautam, the play is an adaptation of the original written by William Shakespeare and is set in India in the 1990s. On June 4 and 5 at Akshara Theatre, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Pause and reflect

Immerse yourself in a solo acrylic on canvas painting exhibition by Swati Goel. The exhibition explores how philosophy and abstract expressionism help emote what one feels about the human mind. The concept of her paintings is all based on hope, light, and positivity around us. Till June 6, India Habitat Centre, Delhi.