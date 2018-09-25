Delhi: Weekend drizzle helps city reduce rain deficit

The weekend drizzle also brought down the temperature in the capital city. (PTI/File) The weekend drizzle also brought down the temperature in the capital city. (PTI/File)

The receding monsoon brought 44.3 mm of rain to the city over the weekend, reducing the rain deficit. On Monday, Delhi received 23.1 mm of rain, which fell in moderately heavy spells throughout the day.

The rain also brought temperature down. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.8° Celsius, six degrees below normal. The minimum was 24° Celsius, normal for this time of the year. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive light rain on Tuesday as well. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 30° and 24° Celsius.

While the Safdarjung observatory is the official one for Delhi, Palam received more rain at 24.5 mm, while the observatory at Jaffarpur saw 28 mm of rain. Lodhi Road observatory recorded 20.2 mm rains.

Till last week, the capital was facing a monsoon deficit of 8 per cent. However, with the rainfall over the weekend, the deficit is now 2 per cent. Delhi normally receives 625 mm of rain by the third week of September. It has received 615 mm so far.

The remainder of the week is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 34 degrees on Sunday.

