Delhi BJP urges L-G to end weekend curfew, odd-even rule, open restaurants

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and withdraw restrictions at markets, where odd-even is currently in place for shops.

Baijal had on Friday rejected the government’s proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease restrictions at markets. The L-G had said the restrictions need to remain in place until Covid-19 cases come down in the city.

Gupta said that he has written to Baijal requesting him to convene a DDMA meeting immediately to take decisions in this regard as traders and businessmen have suffered the most due to the third wave of the pandemic.

“Trade is lifeline of a city and due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this sector has borne the maximum brunt of the crisis,” he said.

“The Covid-19 positivity rate is coming down and is now in a single digit. It is therefore requested that in such a scenario these traders and shopkeepers should also be allowed to earn their livelihood properly,” Gupta said.

Also, gyms and restaurants should also be allowed to open though with 50 per cent capacity, the letter added.