scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Must Read

Delhi BJP urges L-G to end weekend curfew, odd-even rule, open restaurants

Adesh Gupta said that he has written to Baijal requesting him to convene a DDMA meeting immediately to take decisions in this regard as traders and businessmen have suffered the most due to the third wave of the pandemic.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: January 23, 2022 9:05:43 am
Delhi weekend curfew, delhi BJP, Delhi LG, delhi curfew, delhi government, delhi covid cases, delhi covid situation, delhi newsThe weekend curfew in Delhi was imposed from January 7 and the odd-even scheme was implemented in markets from January 1. (Express/ Amit Mehra)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and withdraw restrictions at markets, where odd-even is currently in place for shops.

Baijal had on Friday rejected the government’s proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease restrictions at markets. The L-G had said the restrictions need to remain in place until Covid-19 cases come down in the city.

Gupta said that he has written to Baijal requesting him to convene a DDMA meeting immediately to take decisions in this regard as traders and businessmen have suffered the most due to the third wave of the pandemic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Trade is lifeline of a city and due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this sector has borne the maximum brunt of the crisis,” he said.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“The Covid-19 positivity rate is coming down and is now in a single digit. It is therefore requested that in such a scenario these traders and shopkeepers should also be allowed to earn their livelihood properly,” Gupta said.

More from Delhi

Also, gyms and restaurants should also be allowed to open though with 50 per cent capacity, the letter added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement