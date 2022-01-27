BJP MLAs meet Delhi L-G, demand odd-even and weekend curfew to be lifted

The BJP MLAs from Delhi recently met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and demanded to withdraw the decision of weekend curfew in the national capital and lift restrictions at markets, where odd-even is currently in place for shops.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by the L-G, has imposed a weekend curfew clubbed with the odd-even arrangement for markets that leaves only two or three days per week or 10-12 business days a month for shops.

The legislators, led by leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, also raised a few more issues like liquor shops being opened in residential areas in violation of the Master Plan-2021 and non-payment of salary for 6 months to the staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University funded by the Delhi government.

Bidhuri said that the people are facing a lot of trouble due to the rules in the name of controlling Covid-19 in Delhi. “Along with the shopkeepers, the employees, suppliers and laborers working in different sectors have been financially affected. Since the cases have come down now, steps like odd-even and weekend curfew should be withdrawn,” he said.

Along with this, relief was also requested to banquet halls, spas and other business owners.

BJP leaders also suggested that volunteers should be deputed in the markets, and they should implement sanitization and social distancing and distribute masks.