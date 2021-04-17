Delhi: Weekend curfew kicks in, Kejriwal to hold review meeting at 1 pm today

Connaught Place in New Delhi wears a deserted look on Friday night owing to the weekend curfew. (PTI)

Weekend curfew came into force in Delhi on Saturday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to follow rules.

“Delhi is under curfew today and tomorrow because of Corona. Please follow it. We have to defeat Corona together,” Kejriwal tweeted.

करोना के चलते आज और कल दिल्ली में कर्फ़्यू है। कृपया इसका पालन करें। हम सबको मिलके करोना को हराना है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2021

The curfew was announced after Delhi witnessed its highest weekly case count and death toll. Between April 9 and April 16, over 97,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 600 have died. On Friday, 19,486 people had contracted the virus 141 died of it – the highest to date.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will, at 1 pm, hold a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 response in Delhi, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

During the curfew, only emergency services and people with e-passes will be allowed to step out.

Healthcare workers, government officials who are categorised as emergency and essential staff, those working in stores dealing with food or medicines and 24×7 manufacturing, and those travelling outside the city via flights, trains or buses will not be stopped. All, however, will need to either show ID cards or valid passes for the exemption.

People travelling outside the city in private vehicles will not be allowed, except in cases of medical emergencies. Pregnant women and those with health emergencies will be allowed to travel without proof.

A large section of people will have to get e-passes. This includes people working in shops that deal with food items or medicines, telecommunication and internet service, banking service, security guards, those working in fuel stations, manufacturing of essentials, etc. Application for an e-pass can be made submitted at http://www.delhi.gov.in.

Those who get an e-pass for the night curfew can use it for the weekend curfew as well.