Delhi govt to lift weekend curfew, odd-even system in markets

As Covid cases and positivity rate gradually decrease, the Delhi government has decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even system in markets and malls. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved proposals to remove the Covid restrictions and have sent them to the Lieutenant Governor for final nod.

“Keeping in view the reduction in cases, the government has proposed to lift a few Covid restrictions – weekend curfew and odd-even system in markets. The proposal to remove Covid restrictions has been approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and forwarded to the L-G for final approval,” said a source.

These restrictions are likely to be lifted from next week, sources pointed out. However, the night curfew will continue to remain in place.

The decision comes days after the New Delhi Traders Association, Sadar Bazar traders and other market associations held a protest demanding to lift the odd-even opening of shops in markets as it affected them financially and many employees were losing jobs.

The weekend curfew in Delhi was imposed from January 7 and the odd-even scheme was implemented in markets from January 1. Covid cases, meanwhile, have reduced over the past week and the positivity rate has dropped to 21.48%. A total of 12,806 positive cases were recorded on Thursday.