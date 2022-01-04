scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
DDMA to impose weekend curfew in Delhi

DDMA decided to implement work from home in all government and private offices except essential services.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: January 4, 2022 1:02:22 pm
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample outside Sarojani Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Amid a Covid-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose to weekend curfew, starting from this week. Only essential movement will be allowed during the curfew.

It also decided to implement work from home in all government and private offices, barring essential services.

Delhi on Monday recorded 4,099 new infections, shooting up from 500 cases in just six days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He added that he has mild symptoms and requested people who came in his touch in the last few days to get tested.

