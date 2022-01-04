DDMA to impose weekend curfew in Delhi

Amid a Covid-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose to weekend curfew, starting from this week. Only essential movement will be allowed during the curfew.

It also decided to implement work from home in all government and private offices, barring essential services.

Delhi on Monday recorded 4,099 new infections, shooting up from 500 cases in just six days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He added that he has mild symptoms and requested people who came in his touch in the last few days to get tested.