From the festive Ramlila to art exhibitions and standup comedy, the Delhi culture calendar has lots to choose from

Curated by art historian Seema Bhalla, the exhibition “Ganika: In the Visual Culture of the 19th -20th Centuries” aims to showcase the rich culture of the period centered around the ganikas or the courtesans through a variety of exhibits, from rare miniature paintings to company paintings, lithographs, cigarette show cards, lobby cards, costumes and jewellery. Featuring over 200 exhibits, the collection is sourced from the repositories of MATI Trust and the Crafts Museum and the Hastkala Academy. The exhibition is on till October 28 at National Crafts Museum and the Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textiles, Pragati Maidan.

Laugh it Off

A dentist by profession, standup comedian Gaurav Gupta’s acts are usually inspired by his observations of daily life and personal encounters. He will be performing live at multiple venues across Delhi till October 21. For details and tickets, log onto bookmyshow.com.

Festive Fervour

Bringing together dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam to Mayurbhanj Chhau and folk dances of North India, alongside music based on Hindustani classical ragas, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s Ramlila “Shri Ram” is in its 66th year. The event is on till October 22 at open air Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Fine Lines

‘Radiant life’, embroidery on silk. ‘Radiant life’, embroidery on silk.

Titled “The Woven Image”, Vinita Karim’s solo at Gallerie Nvya, Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, features her recent finely embroidered works. Known to work in multiple mediums, the artist attempts to create a dialogue between the past and the present. The exhibition is on till October 19.