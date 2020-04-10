Delhi website for temporary ration cards down, leader of Oppn writes to CM

Screen grab of the website on Thursday Screen grab of the website on Thursday

The Delhi government’s website for people to apply for temporary ration cards saw some glitches over the past two days, prompting criticism by the BJP, the principal opposition in the national capital.

On Thursday, the link — ration.jantasamvad.org/ration — did not work, with the message, ‘server under heavy load’ popping up.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed the problem was compounded as new ration cards had not been made for many years. “In such a case it becomes important that the website functions so that a large number of people who do not have ration cards get the benefit,” he said.

The Delhi government had recently increased the ambit of the public distribution system in view of the lockdown and problems being faced by migrant workers as well as the poor.

As per the plan, the government had decided to accept applications for special coupons, using which those not having valid ration cards would be able to get 5 kg of wheat, rice and sugar, free of cost.

The government has identified 421 schools where ration will be distributed. Savita Devi, 38, who lives in Khichripur, said, “Many people in our area got a coupon I do not have a phone with internet.” Manjula Nath, who lives in Sheikh Sarai, said, “Had this happened during a normal day we could have taken help of some computer centres or gone to the MLA or councillor.”

Bidhuri said that if the website is flooded with people trying to log into it, the Delhi government should consider giving ration to people who did not get ration a card but have receipts.

He said that while the Delhi government took the right decision of giving ration to everyone, they need to fix the distribution network, adding that the government should give ration to all using Aadhaar cards. “People should be warned that if they try to take more than the allotted amount, their ration cards will not be made in future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has acknowledged that there were some “problems in distribution on the ground”. “So far we have already distributed free ration to 71 lakh people (who have ration cards). Those without ration cards are also getting free ration. I have found out that there are some problems in distribution on the ground. We are trying to streamline the process. You might not get ration today but you will get it in two-three days for sure. I assure that everyone will get it,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd