Delhi records coldest morning of winter season so far

Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the winter season so far on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. The temperature was three degrees below normal.

Safdarjung — the official weather observatory for Delhi — recorded warmer temperatures than Lodhi Road, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast, the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with cold day conditions prevailing.

A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the minimum temperature at a station in the plains is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at the station is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees less than the normal.

Day temperatures are expected to improve significantly over the weekend.

The maximum was recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Friday and Saturday, the maximum is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius.

While no rain is expected during the week, fog is forecast between Tuesday and Saturday, IMD officials said.