Saturday, December 19, 2020
At 3.9°C, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature: IMD

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 8:08:03 pm
Weekend cold wave as Delhi sees frostiest November since 2006A man rides a scooter on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (File)

Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

“The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 21.8 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

The mercury dipped 3.3 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar weather stations, respectively, as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas continued to sweep the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur.

Explained |What is causing the dip in New Delhi’s winter temperature?

The city had recorded a “severe” cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest so far this season. On Friday, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius.

A “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A “severe” cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted over the national capital towards the evening, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, it said.

