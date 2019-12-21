Thick fog engulfs Delhi, air quality severe

Dense fog covered the national capital on Saturday morning. (ANI) Dense fog covered the national capital on Saturday morning. (ANI)

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning as the temperature settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius — a notch above the season’s average. The air quality stood in the severe category at 429 at 10:40 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday. At least 17 trains were running late in the morning, while many flights were delayed or diverted due to the dense fog.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate to dense fog on Sunday. The minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to settle around 7 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

