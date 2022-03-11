Delhi to get warmer over next 6 days

Delhi is likely to get warmer over the next six days. The maximum temperature is set to rise to about 36 degrees Celsius by March 17, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next six days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could settle at around 15 degrees Celsius. Strong winds are on the forecast for the day.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded was 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius. Both temperatures were a degree above the normal. Over the past three days, the maximum temperature has remained at around 30 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 34 degrees Celsius by March 15, and further to 36 degrees by March 17. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, is set to increase to around 18 degrees Celsius by March 17. So far this month, the minimum temperature has remained below 16 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 18.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 86%.

The AQI in Delhi on Friday and Saturday is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category, going by a SAFAR forecast issued on Thursday. With wind speed aiding the dispersion of pollutants on Thursday, the AQI was 150, in the ‘moderate’ category. The AQI has remained in the ‘moderate’ category over the past two days. Resuspended dust has been dominating the concentration of PM10 in the city, the forecast indicates. From March 13 onwards, the AQI could deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category on account of slow wind speed.

From March 1 onwards, the AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ categories.