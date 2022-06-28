Delhi weather: Warm day, partly cloudy skies and thunder forecast today

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
The minimum temperature, usually recorded at night, also settled a few degrees above normal at 30.8 degrees, which is three degrees above the long period average for this time of the year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 10:40:39 am
heatwaveav, heatwave conditions, Vidarbha, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWhile the maximum temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius along with thunderstorms in Vidarbha, the heatwave had abated. The highest maximum or day temperature, at 44.5 degrees C, was recorded in Vidarbha’s Wardha district on Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Tuesday for Delhi. Tuesday is likely to be another warm day for the national capital with the maximum temperature set to hit 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD is yet to confirm the possible date of onset of the southwest monsoon in Delhi. The normal date of onset is June 27.

The IMD forecast indicates that Delhi is likely to witness rainfall from June 29 onwards. Moderate rainfall is on the forecast for June 29 and 30, and light rainfall on July 1 and 2. Rainfall is likely to persist till July 4, going by the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop to around 33 degrees Celsius on July 1, while the minimum temperature could also fall by a few degrees to around 26 degrees by July 1, the forecast indicates.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 64 per cent, and the temperature recorded at the same time was 33.6 degrees Celsius.

An east-west trough and easterly winds with moisture are likely to bring rainfall to northwest India. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is in the forecast for Uttarakhand on June 28 and 29, and western Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and 30. The IMD has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir in the next two to three days.

The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by around three to four degrees in the next four to five days, going by an IMD bulletin issued this morning.

