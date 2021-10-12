IMD predicts another warm day for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another warm day for Delhi. A maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius and minimum of 23 degree Celsius are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted clear skies for the day. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

Monday was another warm day with the maximum temperature recorded on the day standing at 36.8 degree Celsius, three degrees above the normal. Minimum temperature on the day was 22.7 degree Celsius, two degree above the normal.

The highest maximum temperature recorded on Monday surpassed the highest maximum temperature recorded for the month of October in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Rainfall and thundershowers are on the forecast for October 17 and 18. Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to dip from 36 degree Celsius on Tuesday to 30 degree Celsius on October 18. On the intervening days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 31 and 35 degree Celsius.