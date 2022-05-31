Delhi weather: Very light rainfall, thundershowers likely today, clear skies rest of the week

Cloudy skies and the possibility of very light rainfall or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening are on the weather forecast for Delhi Tuesday, a day after at least two people died following heavy rain in the national capital.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius. The normal maximum temperature, calculated as a long period average, for May 31 to June 4, is 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The thunderstorm that the city saw on Monday evening dragged the minimum temperature down. The minimum temperature early Tuesday morning settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, a good seven degrees below the normal of 27.5 degrees for this time of the year. It was around 20.3 degrees at the Ridge, and 20.6 degrees at the weather station on Lodhi Road.

However, the relative humidity remained high. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the relative humidity was 71 per cent, while the temperature was 29 degrees Celsius.

A part of the Jama Masjid’s main tomb was damaged due to storm and heavy rainfall in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A part of the Jama Masjid’s main tomb was damaged due to storm and heavy rainfall in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Clear skies and strong winds of around 20 to 30 kmph are on the forecast for the rest of the week. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 or 42 degrees Celsius over the next six days. A western disturbance lies over northern Pakistan, while the cyclonic circulation induced by it lies over northwest Rajasthan. No significant heatwave conditions are likely over the country in the next five days, going by the IMD forecast.

With the thunderstorm on Monday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 47.7 mm of rain in May, an excess of 142 per cent from the normal of 19.7 mm. The rainfall so far has also marginally exceeded the normal rainfall for the season. While 48 mm of rain has been recorded for the season so far, the normal is 47.8 mm.

The weather station at Aya Nagar has recorded the highest amount of rainfall for the month – 93.4 mm. The Ridge has recorded 55.2 mm, while the weather observatory on Lodhi Road recorded 54.4 mm, which is an excess of 176 per cent over the normal of 19.7 mm for Lodhi Road.