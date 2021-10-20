Delhi weather forecast: Clear skies today; AQI likely to be ‘moderate’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature could stand at 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 31.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 20.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 82 per cent.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 31 or 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 18 or 19 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are likely over the next few days as well.

The air quality over Delhi might remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, which is under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as ‘moderate’, and ‘poor’ AQI is between 201 and 300. On Thursday, it could remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category, and will deteriorate further on Friday to be in the ‘poor’ category. For five days thereafter, it is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category. The average wind speed is likely to be less than 10 kmph over the next two days, and the low speed is not favourable for dispersion of pollutants.

The impact of the western disturbance, which brought rainfall over parts of north India, meant reduced biomass burning on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI as a 24-hour average was 69, which is in the ‘satisfactory’ category. PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide were the main pollutants on Tuesday.

In an update on Tuesday, SAFAR, the air quality monitoring and forecasting system under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that dry conditions and wind direction being from the north west had brought the AQI to the ‘satisfactory’ category, having deteriorated from ‘good’ on Monday. ‘Good’ AQI is below 50, while ‘satisfactory’ AQI is between 51 and 100.

The rainfall this week has meant that the ‘good’ AQI on Monday and ‘satisfactory’ AQI on Tuesday are in contrast to the AQI around the same time last year. On October 19 and 20 last year, the AQI was in the ‘poor’ category, and had remained in the ‘poor’ category from October 7 onwards, deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on October 15 last year.

This year, the AQI slipped to ‘poor’ for the first time on October 16 and remained so on October 17.