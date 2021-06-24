Delhi weather update: Monsoon delayed in capital, temperatures to touch 42 degrees Celsius next week

Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the sun in New Delhi (PTI)

Daytime temperatures in Delhi, which have been below normal for the most part of June, are set to rise and touch 42 degrees Celsius next week as rains skip the National Capital.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier forecast an early monsoon in the region. However, changes in wind patterns meant that the advancement of moisture-laden winds, which bring monsoon rain, has now been hampered.

According to officials at IMD, there is now a chance that monsoon rains will hit Delhi after its onset date of June 27.

“Further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate and favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period (4 days),” the IMD stated.

Despite monsoon not reaching the Delhi NCR region, Chandigarh, and parts of Punjab yet, the North-West India region has got 58% surplus rains so far. According to IMD, East and North East, Central and the South Peninsula regions have all got above normal rains so far.

While light rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to be 39 degrees Celsius, the next four days are expected to be dry, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

Humidity has been high throughout the past week, touching 77% on Wednesday.