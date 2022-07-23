Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today

After a rainy Friday, Delhi-NCR could see light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well.

Overcast skies and intermittent rainfall have brought some respite from the heat. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius, close to the 33.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 25.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year. At 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 96%.

Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall. Parts of the city received light rainfall early on Saturday as well, when Safdarjung received 0.9 mm and Palam received 3.1 mm. The weather observatory at the Ridge has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours – 40.2 mm. Much of this was seen on Friday afternoon and evening.

The city has received excess rainfall so far this month. The Safdarjung weather station has recorded 222 mm of rainfall this month, 55% over the ‘normal’ of 143.4 mm.

Light rainfall is likely on Sunday, while very light rainfall is on the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The monsoon trough remains near its normal position, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued early on Saturday. It is likely to shift southwards during the next two days. The position of the trough along with a western disturbance over central Pakistan could bring widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to parts of northwest India till July 26. Isolated heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over the western Himalayan region and Rajasthan during the next three to four days, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Friday.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Friday was 140, in the ‘moderate’ category. It had deteriorated slightly from an AQI of 70, in the ‘satisfactory’ category, on Thursday.