Thursday, June 17, 2021
Latest news

Delhi weather update: Light rain likely this week

Delhi, which was earlier expecting the monsoon winds to hit this week, will now have to wait for another week.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 11:15:39 am
A man holds an umbrella walk on a road during heavy rain, in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)

Rains lashed pasts of Central Delhi on Thursday morning, as the temperature dipped across the city and humidity went up.

Delhi, which was earlier expecting the monsoon winds to hit this week, will now have to wait for another week. However, light rain and thundershowers are expected on most days till next week.

According to officials at the Indian Meteorological Department, new large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh in the lower levels,” IMD officials said.

While rains have evaded Delhi so far a large part of the week, the temperature has remained below the normal range for this time of the year. On Thursday morning, the minimum was recorded as 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 34.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal.

Thursday  26.0 37.0 Thunderstorm with rain
Friday 27.0 38.0 Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning
Saturday 27.0 38.0 Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
Sunday 28.0 39.0 Thunderstorm with rain
Monday 28.0 37.0 Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
Tuesday 29.0 38.0 Strong surface winds during day time
Wednesday 29.0 38.0 Partly cloudy sky

