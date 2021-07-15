Delhi weather update: Light rain likely for next three days, heavy showers expected on Sunday

Waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur after the rains in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi is expected to see only light rain for three days — between Thursday and Saturday — with only a few spells of light rain or drizzling expected over parts of the city. This, however, will be followed by heavy rain on Sunday, IMD officials said.

While Delhi got its first monsoon rains of the year on Tuesday, 14 days behind schedule, its rain deficit is still high.

According to IMD data, the city’s rainfall deficit is at around 56%. On Tuesday, it stood at 65%.

Delhi has got only 65.4 mm of rain as against 147.2 mm, which is normally seen between June 1 and July 14.

“While rainfall over the past two days has reduced the deficit, the deficit is still quite severe. The city needs a few days of moderate to heavy rainfall to make it up,” said an IMD official.

On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded as 23.4 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity oscillated between 89 and 100% on Wednesday.