Delhi weather update: Heavy rains across capital overnight, more spells expected through the day

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi (PTI)

Heavy rains were seen across Delhi on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, intense convection over several parts of North, North West as well as East and North East India are responsible for heavy rainfall in these areas.

In Delhi, the heaviest rainfall was seen in Palam, which received 95.2 mm of rain between 8.30 pm on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

This was followed by 62 mm at Lodhi Road and 60.8 mm at Safdarjung.

According to IMD’s forecast, Delhi will get one or two spells of rain till Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Rain is not expected between Thursday and Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to climb up to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday. The minimum, however, will continue to be in the range of 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.