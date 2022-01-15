Cold day, dense fog in Delhi; minimum temperature likely to be 6 degree Celsius

It’s expected to remain chilly in Delhi today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts ‘cold day’ conditions to prevail.

A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degree Celsius below the normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degree Celsius. On Saturday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 16 degree Celsius, and the minimum is likely to settle at 6 degree Celsius, IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a cold day on Friday as well, when the maximum temperature dipped to 15.4 degree Celsius, five degrees below normal. Fog during the day, along with northwesterly winds, kept the maximum temperature below normal on Friday, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 6.1 degree Celsius, a degree below normal.

However, on Saturday morning, stronger winds improved visibility. The visibility at Palam was 600 metres at 6.30 am.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category on Saturday. On Friday, the AQI, at 348, was in the ‘very poor’ category. At 10 am on Saturday, the AQI at ITO was 277, while at Anand Vihar, it stood at 364.