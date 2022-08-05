Delhi weather today: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall likely

August 5, 2022 11:14:19 am
Light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely over many parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Sonipat this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
An IMD forecast issued at around 9.12 am said a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely to occur over Delhi-NCR in the next two hours.
Parts of the city received light rainfall early in the morning as well. The weather observatory at Palam recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours – 33.6 mm. The weather station at Aya Nagar recorded 27.8 mm. Safdarjung, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded only 0.8 mm over the past 24 hours.
The IMD forecast points to the likelihood of widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 5 to 7. While the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position and is likely to remain there for the next four to five days, a western disturbance lies over central Pakistan and the neighbourhood, according to the IMD.
Subscriber Only Stories
Moderate rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday, while light rainfall is likely on Sunday. Rainfall is not on the forecast from August 9 to 11.
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, close to the 34.6 degrees recorded on Thursday. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is around the normal for this time of the year.
The Safdarjung weather station has recorded a deficit in rainfall so far this month. While the normal till August 5 is 42.6 mm, Safdarjung has received 8.6 mm, recording a shortfall of 80%. The Lodhi Road weather station has a similar deficit of around 89%, while Palam has a deficit of around 15%.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year
Mansukh Mandaviya: No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatmentPremium
Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Michigan library’s future uncertain over LGBTQ material flap
Kangana Ranaut says turn the ‘villains’ into ‘comedians’ in life: ‘Grow… and rub it in their faces’
Lady Gaga confirms Joker sequel casting, to star as Harley Quinn
Karan Mehra accuses wife Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair, claims he was physically assaulted by her boyfriend
Noida: Man wanted for robbery cases across Delhi-NCR arrested
Tamil Nadu to open three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam today, Idukki on alert
Karnataka MLC bypoll: BJP’s Baburao Chinchansur elected unopposed
BTS’ Bad Decisions video has ARMY saying ‘that’s us’. Watch
PETA India writes to Ranveer Singh to ‘ditch his pants’ one more time for its vegan campaign, send Pamela Anderson’s pic
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Jennifer Lawrence runs into a woman wearing the same dress in New York City
Indian national pleads guilty to scamming elderly citizens in US