Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Delhi weather today: Thunderstorm likely, maximum temperature around 35°C

Light to moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday as well while light rainfall is a possibility on Thursday and Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 12:46:50 pm
Youngsters take a selfie during monsoon rain, near India Gate in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI)

While parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to another spell of rain Tuesday morning, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued a little after 9 am said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely over Delhi and NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, over the next two hours.

The IMD forecast indicates that Delhi is likely to receive ‘moderate’ rainfall Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 35 degrees Celsius, a little below the 36.9 degrees recorded on Monday. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 26.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded around 2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday. The Ridge in North Delhi recorded a higher amount of 38.2 mm in the same time frame, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.4 mm.

The temperature at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 28 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity at the same time was 93 per cent.

The rainfall that Delhi has been witnessing on Monday and Tuesday came after the city recorded little rainfall in the past 10 days, keeping humidity levels high. While the IMD forecast had earlier indicated that ‘moderate’ rainfall was likely on Saturday, July 9, the city recorded no rain on the day.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday as well while light rainfall is a possibility on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall is not on the forecast for July 16 to 18, though cloudy skies and likely to persist.

With the monsoon trough being active and south of its normal position, light to moderate rainfall activity is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on July 12, 13 and 14.

