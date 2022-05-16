Delhi weather today: Temperature to dip, dust storm likely

With a western disturbance affecting parts of northwest India, cloudy skies, the possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm and very light rainfall are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The maximum temperature could dip to around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, after having settled at 45.6 degrees Celsius the previous day.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature was also above the normal, indicating a warm night. The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 30.8 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, four degrees above the long-period average. This is the first time this month that the minimum temperature has hit 30 degrees Celsius. The normal minimum temperature for May 16 to 20 is 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature could fall by around two to four degrees over northwest and central India in the next two days, according to the forecast. Heatwave conditions remain on the forecast for isolated parts of southern Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and southern Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi could range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius over the next six days. While heatwave conditions are back on the forecast for May 20 when the maximum temperature could settle at 45 degrees Celsius, it could fall to around 40 degrees Celsius on May 22, when the possibility of rainfall and strong winds are on the forecast.

The city has recorded a rainfall deficit in March and April. No rainfall was recorded in March, against a normal of 15.9 mm at the Safdarjung weather station. In April, 0.3 mm of rainfall was recorded, which falls short of the normal of 12.2 mm for the month at Safdarjung. So far in May, the Safdarjung observatory has recorded 1.4 mm of rainfall. The normal, or long-period average, for the month is 9.8 mm.