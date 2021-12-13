Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature at 7 degrees Celsius; AQI likely in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi weather today: The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to settle at around 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 6.6 degree Celsius, two degrees below the normal and slightly higher than the 6.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97%.

The air quality, meanwhile, could remain in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The average wind speed is less than 10 kmph and not favourable for the dispersion of pollutants. Winds have been predicted to get stronger from Dec 16 onwards.

The monitoring stations that recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category (301 to 400) on Monday morning included Anand Vihar, with an AQI of 397, Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 343, and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium which recorded an AQI of 313. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the AQI was in the ‘poor’ category with a figure of 291.

At the Jahangirpuri monitoring station, the air quality had deteriorated to reach the ‘severe’ category on Monday morning. The average AQI was 404 at the station. According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the PM10 concentration at Jahangirpuri peaked at 981 µg/m3 at 9 p.m. on Sunday, and had fallen to around 558 µg/m3 by 10 a.m. on Monday. The 24-hour standard for PM10 is 100 µg/m3.

PM2.5 levels at the station also peaked at 679 µg/m3 at 9 p.m. on Sunday, when the 24-hour standard for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m3. By 10 a.m. this morning, the PM2.5 concentration had fallen to 407 µg/m3. With calm conditions prevailing in the night, the wind speed at 9 p.m. was only around 0.2 m/s. The speed improved to around 0.5 m/s by 10 a.m. on Monday.