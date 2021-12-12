Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature at season’s lowest; AQI to remain ‘poor’

The minimum temperature in Delhi has dipped further over the past 24 hours with the Safdarjung observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius.

This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this winter, and two degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.3 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 6 degree Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle at 24 degree Celsius. Over the coming week, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 6 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius, and foggy conditions are set to persist all through the week.

In 2017, the lowest minimum temperature in December was 6.3 degree Celsius, only a notch below the minimum recorded over the past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature for the month in 2016 was 6.6 degree Celsius, while the corresponding figure for 2018 was 2.6 degree Celsius, and 2019 recorded 2.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 281, in the ‘poor’ category, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor,’ while a figure that stands between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor.’

The AQI could deteriorate slightly and be in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, and is likely to remain ‘very poor’ on Tuesday. While calm conditions are likely on Sunday, the wind could get stronger from Dec 16 onwards, and could bring an improvement in air quality.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the AQI as a 24-hour average was in the ‘very poor’ category at Anand Vihar, which recorded an AQI of 310. At Jahangirpuri, the AQI was at a higher figure of 332. The monitoring station at Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 261, while it stood at 253 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and was 223 at Mandir Marg.