scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rainfall in Delhi today

Delhi weather today: This monsoon season, Delhi has received 512 mm of rainfall, when the normal for the period beginning from June 1 is 429.4 mm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 10:25:54 am
delhi weather, delhi weather today, delhi weather forecast, delhi rain, delhi rain today, delhi rain forecast, IMD delhi forecast, Delhi temperature todayThe maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies, light rain and a possibility of thunderstorms in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to remain around 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent and the temperature at the same time was 29.8 degrees Celsius.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 2.1 mm of rainfall, while the Lodi Road station recorded 2.6 mm. This rainfall was registered on Monday morning and the rest of the day remained dry.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Light rainfall is likely to occur on August 27 and 28, along with the possibility of thundershowers on August 29 and August 30. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 degrees to 37 degrees Celsius.

Click here for more

So far for the month of August, Delhi has logged 143.6 mm of rainfall, an average taken from the IMD’s observatories in the city. This is less than a normal of 171.8 mm. This monsoon season, the national capital has received 512 mm of rainfall, when the normal for the period beginning from June 1 is 429.4 mm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement