IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rainfall in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies, light rain and a possibility of thunderstorms in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to remain around 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent and the temperature at the same time was 29.8 degrees Celsius.

Between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 2.1 mm of rainfall, while the Lodi Road station recorded 2.6 mm. This rainfall was registered on Monday morning and the rest of the day remained dry.

Light rainfall is likely to occur on August 27 and 28, along with the possibility of thundershowers on August 29 and August 30. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 degrees to 37 degrees Celsius.

So far for the month of August, Delhi has logged 143.6 mm of rainfall, an average taken from the IMD’s observatories in the city. This is less than a normal of 171.8 mm. This monsoon season, the national capital has received 512 mm of rainfall, when the normal for the period beginning from June 1 is 429.4 mm.