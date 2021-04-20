Dust storm, light rain in Delhi today; air quality may dip

It also stated that skies will remain partly cloudy on Wednesday too with a possibility of very light rain or drizzle. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will witness a dust storm with light rains on Tuesday, which, it said, will lower temperatures over the next few days.

“Strong winds of around 50 kmph are forecast in the national capital on Tuesday with very light rain towards afternoon or evening,” the IMD said.

Also, even with the forecast of rain, Delhi’s air quality is expected to deteriorate on Tuesday due to the transport of dust from nearby regions, as per government agencies.

The change in weather is a result of a passing Western Disturbance, which is expected to cause widespread rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region, and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India between April 20 and 22.

On Friday, too, the IMD has forecast a possibility of a thunderstorm in Delhi accompanied by gusty winds of around 40 kmph.

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, and a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 35 degrees on Wednesday, before it begins rising again.

The minimum temperature is forecast to fluctuate between 18-20 degrees Celsius till the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning with a reading of 193, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

However, a forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated that the AQI is likely to deteriorate on Tuesday.

“Marginally higher dust concentration is likely over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Strong winds on April 20 are likely to raise dust concentration and transportation of dust from neighbouring regions to Delhi-NCR,” the forecast stated.