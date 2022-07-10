Rain continues to elude Delhi, IMD forecasts only light showers in coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi is likely to get only light or very light rain over the coming week. While an earlier forecast for Sunday indicated moderate rain, it was later modified to light rain.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall over the past few days, but Delhi has remained largely dry. According to the IMD, Delhi has received 89.2 mm of rain (city average) since June 1 this year, which is when the monsoon arrives in Kerala. This is a deficit of 15% which, as per the IMD, is a normal deviation.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius in the coming week, and the city will see only light rain or thundershowers.

Monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 – three days late – and the city received heavy rainfall for a couple of days after. Since then, however, it has received only light rainfall or traces. July and August are the rainiest months in Delhi. While July sees around 187 mm of rain, it is usually 232.5 mm in August.

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The humidity, however, was between 68% and 82%, making the day muggy and uncomfortable. On Sunday morning, the maximum temperature was 27.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.