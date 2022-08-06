Delhi weather today: Rainfall on forecast, maximum temperature to settle at 32 degrees

August 6, 2022 10:39:46 am
The weekend is likely to be rainy in Delhi with light rainfall on the forecast on Saturday and moderate rainfall likely on Sunday. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Saturday also remained below normal, settling at 26.3 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall is not on the forecast for most of the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While cloudy skies are likely to persist from August 9 to 12, rainfall is unlikely in Delhi, it said. The maximum temperature is also set to increase to around 36 degrees Celsius by August 9.
The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position and is likely to remain in the same position for the next four to five days, it added. The position of the trough is likely to bring intense rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on August 8 and 9.
So far this month, the Safdarjung weather station in Delhi has recorded 17.4 mm of rainfall, 66% short of the normal of 51.7 mm for the month till August 6. The weather observatory at Lodhi Road has a larger deficit of around 78% for the month so far.
Over the past 24 hours, Safdarjung recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road recorded 6.8 mm. The weather observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours – 24.5 mm. Aya Nagar has also recorded the highest amount of rainfall this month, which is around 52.3 mm.
For the monsoon season as a whole so far, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 328.2 mm of rainfall, not far from the normal of 335.5 mm.
