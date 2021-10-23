Delhi: IMD predicts light rainfall, ‘moderate’ AQI in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall in Delhi on Saturday. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to stand at 32 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 18 degree Celsius.

A western disturbance exists as a cyclonic circulation over parts of eastern Afghanistan, according to an update from the IMD on Friday.

While moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Sunday, the upcoming week is likely to remain dry with clear skies, and the possibility of the minimum temperature dipping to around 15 degree Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures continue to remain slightly above normal. The maximum temperature on Friday was 33.4 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The minimum on Friday was 18.4 degree Celsius, also two degrees above the normal.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said in a Saturday morning update that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday. The rainfall and strong winds on Sunday could leave the AQI at moderate to satisfactory. Winds on Saturday are coming from the south and southeast directions of Delhi, and the contribution of biomass burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is likely to be less than 2%.

On Friday, the AQI for Delhi, as a 24-hour average, was at 170 – in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin. Fire count on Friday was 894 and its contribution to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was only 4%, since the wind direction was not favourable, according to the SAFAR weather forecasting system. Dry weather and local dust emissions did, however, lead to higher PM10 levels on Friday, leaving the AQI at ‘moderate.’