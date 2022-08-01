Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature 32°C

Light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi for most days of the week ahead.

Cloudy skies, light rain and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius are likely in the city Monday. In a bulletin issued Sunday, the IMD said that there is likely to be a decrease in rainfall activity over northwest India from Monday (August 1) onwards. Very light rainfall remains on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature early on Monday was 25.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is set to increase to around 35 degrees Celsius by August 6.

A western disturbance lies over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, according to the IMD. Meanwhile, the western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position and is likely to remain in this position for the next two days. The position of the trough is likely to bring widespread rainfall to Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh Monday and Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir is also set to receive widespread rainfall Monday.

July ended with excess rainfall for Delhi, after a large deficit in rainfall in June. A total of 286.3 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory. This is around 37 per cent over the normal of 209.7 mm for the month. This monsoon season, Safdarjung has recorded 310.8 mm of rainfall, 10% over the normal of 283.8 mm.

Rainfall distribution in the city has been varied this monsoon. The East and Northwest districts of Delhi have recorded excess rainfall so far this season, while Northeast and West Delhi have recorded deficit rainfall. The other districts, including Central Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi, have seen normal rainfall this season.