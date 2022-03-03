IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of very light rainfall in Delhi on Thursday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 14 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature registered early on Thursday was 13.7 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 17 degrees Celsius. The rainfall on the forecast for the day could be due to a western disturbance. Isolated light rainfall is on the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, parts of Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. On March 4 and 5, strong winds of about 25 to 35 kmph are on the forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 27 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature over the same time frame could range from 12 degrees to 14 degrees.

From March to May, normal to above normal minimum temperatures, and above normal maximum temperatures are likely over parts of northwest India, according to the IMD’s forecast for the upcoming summer.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi in March last year was 33.1 degrees, and the maximum temperature had touched 40.1 degrees Celsius towards the end of the month. In March 2020, the average maximum temperature was a few notches lower at 28.2 degrees, and the highest maximum temperature recorded for the month that year had been 33.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to be in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, with an AQI of 225. It had remained in the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ categories from Feb 26 onwards. The possibility of rainfall means that the AQI could improve to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. The AQI could remain in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category over the next two days as well, on account of strong winds dispersing pollutants.