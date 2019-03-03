Delhi weather today: Hailstorms likely in isolated pockets of the city

Toggle Menu
The MeT Department has forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall.

The MeT Department has forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday (Express File Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy Sunday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius with a possibility of hailstorm at isolated pockets of the city, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

A MeT Department official said rainfall of 9.6 mm was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, while 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded by the Palam observatory and 5.4 mm by the Lodi Road observatory.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius,” he said.

“There is a possibility of thundershower and hailstorm at isolated pockets of Delhi,” the official said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average.

