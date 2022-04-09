Delhi weather today: Maximum temperature may hit 42°C, heatwave expected

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, well above the normal maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius for April 9 and 10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 19.9 degrees Celsius, close to the normal of 19.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday was 26 degrees, and the relative humidity at the same time was 48%.

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for Delhi from April 9 to 11. The IMD said in a bulletin on Saturday morning that the maximum temperature over northwest India is unlikely to change during the next three days, but could fall by around two degrees thereafter.

The heatwave spell is set to continue over parts of Rajasthan, and isolated pockets of Punjab, southern Haryana and Delhi during the next five days.

The normal amount of rainfall for Delhi between March 1 and April 8 is 16.9 mm. In contrast, the city has received no rain during this period. Most parts of northwest India have recorded largely deficient rainfall. While Chandigarh also received no rainfall during this period, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir have recorded deficient rainfall.

The AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘poor’ category for nearly 12 days since March 28. On Friday, the AQI was 242, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM10 as the main pollutant. The Air Quality Early Warning System indicates that the AQI is set to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the weekend, with PM10 and dust being the main pollutants. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced earlier this week that a summer action plan would be prepared to mitigate air pollution by acting on specific sources from April to September.