Delhi weather today: Maximum temperature may hit 41 degrees, partly cloudy skies

The maximum temperature in Delhi is set to rise to 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. Partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning are also on the forecast on Saturday, on account of a western disturbance that lies over western Afghanistan.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase to 42 degrees Celsius on May 31, and heatwave conditions are on the forecast for June 1. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain at 41 or 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be around 27 or 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory has remained below 40 degrees for the past six days. On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 26.9 degrees Celsius, around the normal for this time of the year. At the weather observatory in Pitampura, the maximum temperature hit 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, while it stood at 41.2 degrees at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi. The weather station at the Ridge in North Delhi recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The western disturbance is also likely to bring rainfall to northern Punjab, northern Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan over the next two to three days, along with the possibility of thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, according to the IMD forecast.

On Friday, when very light rainfall was on the forecast for Delhi, the Aya Nagar weather observatory recorded traces of rain, while other weather stations in the city remained dry. So far this season, the Safdarjung weather observatory has recorded 30.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 45.7 mm.

Over the next two days, there is likely to be a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest and central India. The IMD forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are likely over parts of western Rajasthan on May 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to be in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with an AQI of 206. The AQI had remained in the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ categories from May 23 onwards.