Delhi weather: Maximum temperature likely to hit 40 degrees today

With no respite from the heat, the maximum temperature in Delhi is set to hit 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are also on the forecast for the day.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had indicated that there would be light rainfall on Thursday as well, the Safdarjung weather observatory saw no rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

The minimum temperature early this morning was 29.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

Going by the IMD forecast, the intensity of rainfall is set to increase to ‘moderate’ over the weekend. Moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, and the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 33 degrees Celsius by Sunday. The minimum temperature is also likely to fall to around 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued on Thursday evening, the maximum humidity over the past 24 hours was 83%.

Rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi from July 11 to 14.

A low-pressure area over South Pakistan is likely to move westwards in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD’s extended range forecast issued on Thursday. The monsoon trough, a feature of the monsoon that extends from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal, is active and south of its normal position, according to the forecast. The southward movement of the trough results in an active monsoon over parts of India, going by the IMD.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 8 and 9, and fairly widespread rainfall activity is expected over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh on July 9 and 10.