Delhi weather: Clear skies, maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius predicted

Delhi will witness clear skies and a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could increase to around 40 degrees Celsius by May 28, and further to 42 degrees Celsius by June 1. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory has remained below 40 degrees Celsius for the past four days. It is likely to rise by three to five degrees over Northwest India in the next five days, according to the IMD.

With another western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India, cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning are on the forecast for Delhi on May 27, 29 and 30. An IMD bulletin issued on Thursday morning said that isolated rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on May 28 and 29.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi remained six degrees below normal, settling at 34.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The rainfall and thunderstorm activity seen earlier this week has also brought respite from the heat at night. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 22.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature at all weather stations in the city remained below 40 degrees on Wednesday.

At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature in Delhi was 28.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 66 per cent.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166. With the rainfall recorded on Monday, the AQI had improved to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Thursday, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday.

The forecast had said that long-range transported dust is likely to affect air quality over the NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat over the next three days.