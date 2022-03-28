Delhi’s maximum temperature likely to be 37 degrees Celsius, to rise further

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees over most parts of northwest and central India during the next four days.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 37 degrees Celsius, and could rise to 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the forecast indicates. At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 56 per cent.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 36.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 22.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal.

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for parts of southern Punjab, southern Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Marathwada from March 29 to April 1. The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions for the western Himalayan region and Gujarat during the next two days, and over western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan during the next four to five days.

A heatwave is recorded in the plains when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or more, and if it is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal. A heatwave may also be recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or more.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Sunday was in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 195. It had improved from being in the ‘poor’ category the previous day. The SAFAR forecasting system indicated that the dominant pollutant on Sunday was dust, which constituted around 64 per cent of PM10 levels.

It has predicted the possibility of dust intrusion from the western region on March 28 and 29. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast issued on Sunday stated that dust raising winds are likely over Rajasthan and Gujarat and transport of dust from these regions will impact air quality over Northwest India.