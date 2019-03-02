Delhi weather today: Light rains in parts of NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorm with hail at isolated places

Delhi-NCR experienced light showers on Saturday morning with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorm with hail at isolated places in the national capital.

The air quality in the city continued to remain in the moderate category, reported news agency ANI. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the major air pollutants, PM 2.5 and PM 10, have at present been recorded at 105 and 125, respectively in Lodhi Road area.

This year, Delhi is also experiencing the coldest and the most prolonged winter season in the past seven years. According to the Met Department, the city on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was measured at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

IMD officials have said the frequent western disturbances that had affected Northwestern India in February are a major reason behind the continuing cold wave.

According to them, the city saw seven western disturbances throughout the month, which is unusual. While temperatures in the second half of February are likely to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius, it dipped to 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, said an official. Another western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi for the coming three-four days.