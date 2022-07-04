scorecardresearch
Delhi weather today: Light rainfall likely, maximum temperature around 36°C

Rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi till July 10. While moderate rainfall is likely on Tuesday, the intensity is likely to increase with heavy rainfall on the forecast for Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 10:32:32 am
Rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi till July 10. (File photo)

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 27.4 degrees Celsius, close to the normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday remained high, standing at 77 per cent.

Rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi till July 10. While moderate rainfall is likely on Tuesday, the intensity is likely to increase with heavy rainfall on the forecast for Wednesday. Light rainfall is likely on Thursday and Friday, and the possibility of rain or thunderstorms are on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, to 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature could range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Read also |East and New Delhi see maximum rainfall, Northwest receives the least

The IMD said in an update on Sunday that “active monsoon conditions” are likely over northwest India from July 5 to 7. This is set to bring isolated heavy rainfall to parts of northwest India from July 5 to 7, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Western Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on July 6 and 7.

The IMD’s forecast for the month of July indicates that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over parts of north India, and the maximum temperature is also set to be normal to above normal over most parts of the country this month.

With the monsoon bringing rainfall to Delhi, the city has seen a string of ‘satisfactory’ air quality days recently. The air quality index (AQI) has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category from July 1 onwards. On Sunday, it was 76. According to the air quality early warning system for Delhi, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ categories on July 4 and 5.

