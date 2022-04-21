Delhi weather today: Light rainfall, fall in temperature likely

Cloudy skies and light rainfall could bring slight relief from the soaring heat in Delhi on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 41.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday at the Safdarjung observatory was 25.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature hit 43 degrees Celsius at the Ridge, 43.1 degrees at Najafgarh and Pitampura, and 44.3 degrees Celsius at East Delhi’s Sports Complex weather observatory.

Light, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds are on the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. This is on account of a western disturbance that lies over parts of Afghanistan.

The maximum temperature over northwest and central India could fall by two to four degrees during the next 24 hours, and rise thereafter, according to the forecast.

The maximum temperature is likely to return to 40 degrees Celsius by April 23 and 42 degrees Celsius by April 27, going by the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

The air quality on Wednesday was ‘poor’ with an AQI of 277. According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday, it is likely to remain ‘poor’ on Thursday and Friday. The forecast stated that dust raising winds are likely over Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the NCR, and dust transported by these winds could affect air quality in Rajasthan, Gujarat and the NCR.