Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Light rain in Delhi over six days to bring respite from heat: IMD

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 38.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature had been above normal for several weeks before Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 10:30:19 am
Light rain and thundershowers are expected in the city till Tuesday next week, the IMD forecast said, with the maximum temperature expected to dip to 34 degrees Celsius by Monday. (Express/Amit Mehra)

Respite from heat is in store for Delhi with a western disturbance likely to bring rain to the city over the next six days with light rain and gusty winds expected Wednesday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded as 26.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Over the past three days, the minimum temperature was over 30 degrees Celsius.

Light rain and thundershowers are expected in the city till Tuesday next week, the IMD forecast said, with the maximum temperature expected to dip to 34 degrees Celsius by Monday.

