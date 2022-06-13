Delhi weather today: Light rain likely, maximum temperature may hit 43 degrees

Thunderstorms from June 16 (Thursday) onwards could bring respite from high temperatures in the city, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 degrees Celsius, and cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for the day.

Thunderstorms are on the forecast from Thursday to Sunday, and the maximum temperature is likely to drop from around 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to around 36 degrees on Sunday, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

The minimum temperature, which indicates the temperature at night, has been high over the past two days, settling above 30 degrees Celsius on June 12 and 13. While the minimum temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal, on Sunday, on Monday it was 31.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal. It is likely to remain at around 32 degrees Celsius till June 16, and is likely to drop to around 26 degrees by June 19, the forecast indicates.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 46.7 degrees Celsius at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi.

From March 1 to June 12, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 25 days when the maximum temperature was high – at 42 degrees Celsius or more. This is the highest number of such days recorded for the summer since 2012, according to IMD scientists. In the summer of 2012, thirty such days were recorded from March 1 to June 30. Only six such days were recorded last year, while the number for 2020 was even lower at three days.

The summer this year, from March till around May 20, did not record any significant amount of rainfall. While western disturbances brought thunderstorms and rain after May 20, temperatures began to rise again in June with another dry spell, according to IMD scientist R K Jenamani. He added that in June, some locations in the city have already recorded around 10 heatwave days.