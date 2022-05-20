Delhi weather forecast: Warm day, maximum temperature of 44 degrees

Friday is likely to be another warm day for Delhi with the maximum temperature set to be around 44 degrees Celsius, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the national capital.

The possibility of thunder and lightning, and strong winds of around 20-30 kmph, are also on the forecast for the day, with a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and the surrounding area.

India Weather Live Updates | Follow latest news

Offering a respite from the soaring heat, the maximum temperature could dip over the next six days, the forecast indicates. With cloudy skies and light rainfall on the forecast from May 22 to 24, the maximum temperature could fall below 40 degrees Celsius, settling at around 37 to 39 degrees on these dates.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 43.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The highest maximum temperature in the city was recorded at Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh and Northwest Delhi’s Mungeshpur weather stations – 46.3 degrees Celsius. Gurgaon recorded a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius, while the weather station at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, higher than that at Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 28.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature, usually recorded at night, could range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was 31.8 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 58%.

On Friday, heatwave conditions are on the forecast for parts of Rajasthan, southern Punjab, southern Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. While the maximum temperature over northwest and central India is unlikely to change significantly over the next 24 hours, it could fall by two to four degrees thereafter.