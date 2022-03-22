Delhi: Maximum and minimum temperature to remain above normal over next 6 days

Over the next six days, the maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain above normal for this time of the year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The forecast for Tuesday indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius.

The normal maximum temperature for March 22 to 26 is 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is a long period average. The normal minimum temperature for the same time frame is 17.1 degrees Celsius.

However this year, from March 23 to 27, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 or 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could be around 19 or 20 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal average. While the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 36.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal, and a few notches below the 38.3 degrees recorded on Sunday.

The IMD has also forecasted strong surface winds in the national capital for today. At 8.30 am, the temperature was 24.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are on the forecast for western Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Heatwaves were also recorded in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, western Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

While rainfall or snowfall is on the forecast in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of a western disturbance, the national capital is likely to continue to experience dry weather.

Coming to the air pollution, the air quality on Monday was 271, in the ‘poor’ category. It is likely to improve marginally but remains within the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, along with an increase in wind speed, according to a forecast issued by the SAFAR forecasting system.